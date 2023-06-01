Home / India News / Delhi govt directs officials for compliance of Centre's services ordinance

Delhi govt directs officials for compliance of Centre's services ordinance

The Delhi government's law department has directed all the top officials for a "strict compliance" of the Centre's ordinance related to services issued earlier this month, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi govt directs officials for compliance of Centre's services ordinance

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government's law department has directed all the top officials for a "strict compliance" of the Centre's ordinance related to services issued earlier this month, officials said on Thursday.

In a communication sent to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments on May 26, the law department asked for a "strict compliance" of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 issued by the Centre related to services.

The move came following a letter from the lieutenant governor's (LG) office to the Delhi chief secretary on May 23, informing him to bring the ordinance to the notice of all the top officials of the city government for a "strict compliance".

The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 brought back the executive control over matters related to services, including the transfers and postings of Delhi government officers, to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over matters related to services.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has termed the ordinance "unconstitutional" and said it will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Centre's ordinance on Delhi services insult to judiciary: Akhilesh Yadav

Cong likely to oppose bill to replace Centre's ordinance on Delhi Services

Kejriwal meets Uddhav to seek support for fight against Centre's ordinance

Contempt of court: AAP on govt's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', to snatch power from Delhi govt: AAP

Govt agrees to power transmission from Nepal to Bangladesh through India

Manipur situation 'explosive'; home ministry responsible, says Cong's Moily

G20 cleanup: Pragati Maidan slum cluster razed; 40 families lose home

G20 Presidency remains focused on economic development issues: Kant

Himachal Pradesh taxes and excise department revenue registers 13% growth

Topics :Centreordinance

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story