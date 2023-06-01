Himachal Pradesh taxes and excise department revenue registers 13% growth

The Himachal Pradesh tax department has collected Rs 1,004 crore in the current fiscal year till May 31 against Rs 890 crore collected during the corresponding period in the last financial year, registering a growth of 13 per cent, officials said.

The department is continuously monitoring the speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of the tax officers to improve GST collection, said Yunus, commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, in a release issued here.

The department has targeted verifications of 13 lakh e-way bills during the current financial year. The department officers in the first two months of the current financial year verified 1.85 lakh e-way bills and collected a penalty of Rs 92 lakh from violators, he said.

He also informed that the department detected several non-existing registrations in the past few months. A two months long Pan-India special drive against fraudulent GST registration was initiated on May 15, 2023.

The objective of the campaign is to uncover fraudulent GST registrations and track to prevent false input tax credit (ITC) claims.

In the first phase of the campaign, the department has identified eight fake firms out of 129 under suspicion.

The department had earlier inspected a few firms suspected to be involved in passing on fraudulent input tax credit.