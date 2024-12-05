Delhi govt increases budget outlay by Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 77,700 crore

In the revised budget estimates for 2024-25, the Chief Minister Atishi-led Delhi government has increased the budget outlay to Rs 77,700 crore. The actual budget estimate of Delhi is Rs 76000 crore.

According to the documents presented in the Delhi assembly on Wednesday, the government has allocated additional funds of Rs 400 crore in revised estimates for 2024-25 under the Scheme "MLALAD" to accommodate the increase in the limit per assembly constituency per annum to 15 crore with effect from April 2024.

To provide the power subsidy to domestic consumers, the revised outlay under the scheme 'subsidy to consumers through DISCOM' has been increased by Rs 350 crore in RE 2024-25.

An outlay increased to 1130 crores in revised estimates 2024- 25 from 1040 crores in budget estimates 2024-25 for providing pensions to widows. For ongoing works of DMRC Phase-IV, an additional amount of Rs 1,848.72 crore is allocated in revised estimates for 2024-25. For the Delhi-SNB corridor and Delhi-Panipat corridor of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), an additional amount of 100 crore is kept in revised estimates for 2024-25.

For the implementation of the Electric Vehicle Policy, the government has earmarked a provision of Rs 140 crore in the revised estimates against the budget estimates for 2024-25 of 30 crore. An additional amount of Rs 140 crore is allocated in revised estimates for 2024-25 for free travel for women commuters in DTC and cluster buses.

An amount of Rs 64 crore was kept in revised estimates for 2024-25 for pollution control measures. The total outlay of the Forest Department has been increased to 113 crore in RE 2024-25 against 39 crore in budget estimates 2024-25 for plantation and to increase the green cover of Delhi.

Delhi government has earmarked additional funds of Rs 100 crore for the re-modelling of existing hospitals. For the construction of school buildings and related ongoing projects, an additional fund of Rs 124.80 crore has been allocated in the revised estimates for 2024-25.

In the revised estimate, an additional fund of 1900 crore is allocated under the scheme of loans to DJB for ways and means of support to meet the routine revenue expenditure.

On the last day of the current assembly seating, Chief Minister Atishi presented the supplementary demands for grants of Rs 4575 crore for the financial year 2024-25, which was passed by the House. This was requested by the government to meet additional expenditure during the course of the financial year.