Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Over 99,000 women employees in railways, including 2,037 loco pilots: Govt

Over 99,000 women employees in railways, including 2,037 loco pilots: Govt

Vaishnaw was responding to questions raised by BJP MP Doctor Manna Lal Rawat who wanted to know the details regarding women employees in the Indian Railways

Train, Indian Railway
Irrespective of gender, all the candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria are eligible for the recruitment. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As of March 31, 2024, 99,809 women employees were working in the Indian Railways, including 2,037 loco pilots, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw was responding to questions raised by BJP MP Doctor Manna Lal Rawat who wanted to know the details regarding women employees in the Indian Railways and those who are in train operation.

Rawat also asked about the number of women working as loco pilots in train operation and the percentage of women loco pilots as compared to men.

Vaishnaw in response said, Direct recruitment to various posts in the Indian Railways is done as per the laid down procedure.

Irrespective of gender, all the candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria are eligible for the recruitment. As on 31.03.2024, 99,809 women employees are working in Indian Railways which includes 2,037 loco pilots, the Railway Minister added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Railways gives Rs 56,993 cr subsidy on tickets every year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways set to run 992 special trains to manage Kumbh Mela rush in 2025

Indian Railways providing clean, hygienic bedrolls: NFR on Cong MP's remark

Vaishnaw inspects bullet train track slab manufacturing factory in Gujarat

13 lakh litres of 'Rail Neer' supplied to train passengers daily: Govt

Topics :Indian RailwaysRailway Ministerwomen workplace

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story