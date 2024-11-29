Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kejriwal slams Centre, says Delhi is run by gangsters amid rising crime

Kejriwal slams Centre, says Delhi is run by gangsters amid rising crime

The AAP leader accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of neglecting his responsibilities and warned that Delhi residents are losing faith in the authorities

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the BJP-led central government during a legislative assembly session, alleging that Delhi is being run by "gangsters" amid a worsening law and order situation.

Earlier, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel marshalled out Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta who launched an offensive against Kejriwal during the discussion. The remaining BJP MLAs followed Gupta and walked out of the House.

Speaking during a discussion on the 'rising crime rates and the law and order situation', Kejriwal expressed grave concern over the safety of Delhiites.

"Shootouts are happening openly on a daily basis. It feels like Delhi is run by gangs.

"Businesspeople live in fear of extortion calls, followed by violent attacks on their shops or showrooms," he said.

Kejriwal also questioned the activities of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is allegedly operating extortion rackets in Delhi and beyond.

"Who is Lawrence Bishnoi and is he protected by the BJP? Otherwise, how is he running these extortion rackets?" he asked, demanding accountability from the central government.

The AAP leader accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of neglecting his responsibilities and warned that Delhi residents are losing faith in the authorities.

"Amit Shah should wake up, otherwise, the people of Delhi will be left with no one to turn to for safety," he added.

Kejriwal's address on the first day of the last session of the five-year tenure of the Delhi Assembly on Friday comes amid heightened tensions following a low-intensity bomb blast in Rohini on Thursday.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

