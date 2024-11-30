Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HC asks Centre, Delhi govt for report on stocks of rare disorder injection

The said while the treatment for haemophilia is provided in the government hospitals, often there is insufficient stock of the injection which renders their lives at risk

The court was hearing a petition by several persons suffering from haemophilia disease, which is a rare genetic blood disorder. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their reports on the status of stocks of Antihemophilic Factor injection, which is administered to persons suffering from a rare genetic blood disorder.

The court asked the governments to also give their status reports on the existing supply chain system for all the hospitals under their administration and listed the matter on December 12.

"The respondents are directed to file status reports with respect to the stock of the AHF injections, and the existing supply chain system for all the hospitals under their administration. The same be done within ten days," Justice Sanjeev Narula said in an order passed on November 28.

The court was hearing a petition by several persons suffering from haemophilia disease, which is a rare genetic blood disorder.

The petitioners submitted that the treatment for this disease is expensive and requires injections of Antihemophilic Factor (AHF).

The said while the treatment for haemophilia is provided in the government hospitals, often there is insufficient stock of the injection which renders their lives at risk.

The plea sought a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to monitor the supply chain management of AHF injections in order to prevent any failure or stoppage in its supply and to develop contingency plans for critical shortage of the medication.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

