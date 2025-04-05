Home / India News / Delhi govt inks MoU with Centre to roll out Ayushman Bharat scheme

Delhi govt inks MoU with Centre to roll out Ayushman Bharat scheme

With this, Delhi has become the 35th state/Union Territory to implement the health insurance scheme. West Bengal is now the only state which has not implemented the scheme

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY
Under it, eligible families in Delhi will receive an annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh -- Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and the same amount as a top-up from the Delhi government. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a move towards expanding people's access to healthcare in the national capital, the BJP-led Delhi government inked a MoU with the Centre on Saturday to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the city.

With this, Delhi has become the 35th state/Union Territory to implement the health insurance scheme. West Bengal is now the only state which has not implemented the scheme.  ALSO READ: Delhi govt to sign MoU with Centre to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free and cashless treatment for 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialities, covering the costs of medicines, diagnostic services, hospitalisation, ICU care, surgeries and more.

Under it, eligible families in Delhi will receive an annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh -- Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and the same amount as a top-up from the Delhi government.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi government and the National Health Authority in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

The National Health Authority is the apex body responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Also Read

Delhi govt to sign MoU with Centre to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme

Delhi government to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme on April 5: How to apply?

Premium

Over 600 private hospitals have opted out of Ayushman Bharat since 2018

ESIC beneficiaries set to avail healthcare at AB-PMJAY hospitals: Mandaviya

Premium

Parliamentary committee flags underuse of health infra mission funds

Following the signing of the MoU, a special campaign will be launched to enrol the beneficiaries under the scheme.

The BJP, which came to power in Delhi in February after a gap of more than 26 years, approved the implementation of the scheme at its first cabinet meeting, right after Gupta and six of her ministers took the oath of office on February 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

86 Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender before police in Telangana

Parties in J-K slam NC govt for defending reservation policy in high court

LIVE News: President Dissanayake confers Mitra Vibushana, Sri Lanka's highest award, on PM Modi

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC challenging validity of Waqf Bill

Chardham route to be split into zones for better pilgrimage management

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaAyushman BharathealthcareRekha Gupta

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story