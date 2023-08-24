Home / India News / Delhi govt offices to be closed from Sept 8 to 10 in for G20: Officials

Delhi govt offices to be closed from Sept 8 to 10 in for G20: Officials

The summit will be attended by a number of heads of states and governments and heads of international organisations

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
All central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday.

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

"Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023 to September 10, 2023 on the occasion of G20 summit to be held in Delhi," said the order issued to all central government ministries and departments.

The summit will be attended by a number of heads of states and governments and heads of international organisations, it added.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

