Country still needs to work on education, health: Delhi Minister Atishi

The Delhi minister further said that there are many such places where people still don't have access to good education, medical facilities, and job opportunities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
India has progressed in the last 76 years but there are several areas where our country still needs to work such as education, medical facilities, unemployment, and discrimination, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

Felicitating the winners of statewide school competition 'India of my Dream in 2047,' where students shared their vision of India's future, Atishi said, "The students themselves said during the interaction that good education and medical facilities are required. Another student mentioned there shouldn't be any discrimination. Whether someone is Hindu or Muslim or Sikh or Isai (Christian), everybody should be treated equally."

The Delhi minister further said that there are many such places where people still don't have access to good education, medical facilities, and job opportunities.

"There are many who are unemployed and there are places where women are scared to step out of their houses," Atishi said.

"If the Delhi government school students and the children sitting here are determined to make the country better, I am sure that they will be able to do it," she added.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

