Delhi govt plans to roll out MRI, CT Scan services at state-run hospitals

Pankaj Singh
He added that health is the key to developing the capital and ensuring a better future for its citizens.(Representative photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday said the government is planning to start MRI and CT scan services in state-run hospitals at subsidised rates to make it affordable for patients in need.

Talking to PTI, Singh said that the government is planning to start MRI and CT scan services in all state-run hospitals to make it affordable and accessible to all patients in need. "We are planning to float a tender," he said.

According to officials, the government plans to have PPP model and the patients might have to pay Rs 2,500 for the scans.

The current cost of MRI and CT scans ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 in private facilities, depending on the version and technology used.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi governmentMRIhospitalsGovernment hospitals

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

