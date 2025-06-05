Home / India News / Jaishankar welcomes Turkmenistan's foreign minister remark on terrorism

Jaishankar welcomes Turkmenistan's foreign minister remark on terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his counterpart from Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, in Delhi and said they had a warm exchange on deepening bilateral cooperation.

Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his counterpart from Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, in Delhi and said they had a warm exchange on deepening bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar said he welcomed the visiting leader's "strong condemnation" of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Meredov is in India for a key conclave. The meeting between the two foreign ministers took place at Hyderabad House.

In a post on X, Jaishankar also shared some photos of his meeting with Meredov.

"Delighted to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. A warm exchange on deepening our cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, connectivity, health and energy sectors. Welcome his strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaishankar posted on X.

India is hosting the fourth edition of Central Asia Dialogue to forge a closer, wider and stronger partnership with the region, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are attending the conclave to be held in Delhi on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SSC updates 'mySSC' app enabling mobile Aadhaar-based job applications

LIVE news: Trump says doesn't know if he and Musk will continue good relationship

Bengaluru stampede: CM Siddaramaiah orders crackdown on organisers, police

Smog, Yamuna pollution biggest environment issues in Delhi: SC judge

FIR filed against RCB, KSCA, event firm over stampede near stadium gate

Topics :S JaishankarTurkmenistanNew DelhiTerrorsimKazakhstanTajikistanUzbekistan

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story