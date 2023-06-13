Home / India News / Delhi govt to bring settlement scheme for water bills of 1.1 mn people

Delhi govt to bring settlement scheme for water bills of 1.1 mn people

The Delhi government will bring a one-time settlement scheme for the water bills of 11.7 lakh domestic consumers who have arrears, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi govt to bring settlement scheme for water bills of 1.1 mn people

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will bring a one-time settlement scheme for the water bills of 11.7 lakh domestic consumers who have arrears, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the government plans to implement the scheme from August 1 and the consumers will receive the corrected bills after that.

"There has been a severe accumulation of water bills. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meter readings could not be taken. Meter readers filed false readings and therefore, people received wrong bills. There are 27.6 lakh domestic meters in Delhi and of these, 11.7 lakh bills have arrears and they have not been submitted. The arrears are to the tune of Rs 5,737 crore," he said.

Explaining the scheme, the chief minister said it will be divided into two sub-heads -- one will cover those who have two or more correct readings and the other will cover those who have one or no correct meter reading.

"Had we gone about correcting every bill, it would have taken us more than 100 years to rectify those. Through this scheme, we will settle the bills of 11.7 lakh consumers. In fact, of these 11.7 lakh consumers, seven lakh will get zero bills following the implementation of the scheme," he said.

Kejriwal said the scheme has been approved by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and will come to the cabinet soon. After the implementation of the scheme, the consumers will be given three months to pay the bills.

"If they fail to pay the bills within the three months, they will have to pay the bills with arrears," Kejriwal said.

He added that the government is taking steps to stop wrong meter readings.

Also Read

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection

World Water Day 2023 observed today: History, significance, theme and more

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

90% urban people in Himachal don't have adequate water supply: CAG

CoWin data leak puts users at increased risk of online scams: Experts

Minister asks officials to take steps to prevent landfill fire incidents

Delhi's peak power demand crosses 7000 MW, highest in this season

DGCA issues aerodrome licence to Pithoragarh's Naini Saini airport

Rozgar mela has become a new identity of BJP govt: PM Narendra Modi

Topics :Water BillDelhi

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story