Rozgar mela has become a new identity of BJP govt: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the national-level 'rozgar mela' (employment fair) had become a new identity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments.
The PM was addressing the newly-recruited government employees after distributing appointment letters to over 70,000 people via video conferencing. With the employment fair on Tuesday, the prime minister has so far distributed appointment letters to over 430,000 people.

The PM said the BJP-ruled states were organising similar employment fairs regularly. “We have seen how dynastic political parties have promoted nepotism and corruption in all systems. These dynastic parties have betrayed crores of youth,” he said. 
Modi said India was now a more stable, safe, and strong country than it was a decade ago, asserting that the government was identified with progressive economic and social decisions.

“There has never been such confidence for our economy in the past. On the one hand, there was a slowdown due to the pandemic, and on the other hand, the supply chain was affected due to war (Ukraine). Despite all these challenges, India is taking its economy to new heights,” he said.
Employment fairs are part of the government’s efforts to fast-track recruitment of over 1 million personnel within a year at various levels, such as Group-A, Group-B (Gazetted), Group-B (Non-Gazetted), and Group-C, across 38 departments and ministries. In railways, appointment letters were given to 28,312 new recruits including 22,752 from the safety category, Business Standard has learnt. 

The prime minister said how a rate card was prepared for every job posting similar to that of a menu card in a restaurant.
“On one hand we have political parties that present a rate card for jobs, on the other hand, it is the present government that is safeguarding the future of the youth. Now, the country will decide whether the future of the youth will be governed by the rate card or by the safeguard,” the prime minister said.  

There are continuous new employment opportunities emerging in both the private and public sectors, he said, adding that there were also self-employment opportunities with initiatives like the Mudra Yojana, Start Up India and Stand Up India.
Modi said this was a very significant moment for those who are joining government service as they have the opportunity to contribute towards making India a developed country in the next 25 years. 

“Along with the present, you must give everything for the future of the country,” he added.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

