Maharashtra signs ₹33,768 cr MoUs; industries to generate 33,000 jobs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government has signed 17 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with various companies, attracting investments worth Rs 33,768.89 crore that are expected to generate more than 33,000 jobs.

The MoUs, signed in the presence of Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant, span diverse sectors including electronics, steel, solar energy, electric buses and trucks, and defence-related industries, which will come up in north Maharashtra, Pune, Vidarbha and Konkan.

The chief minister assured investors that the state government is committed to providing a smooth experience in Maharashtra.

The MoUs of Rs 33,768.89 crore are expected to generate 33,483 jobs.