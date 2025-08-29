IAF rescues 46, air-drops 750 kg relief in Punjab's flood-hit areas

Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding across nine districts in Punjab, including Pathankot, Batala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Hoshiarpur, prompting large-scale relief operations.

Superintendents of Police (SSPs) are actively engaged in coordinating rescue and relief efforts, according to official.

Affected individuals are being evacuated to relief shelters, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) deploying helicopters to rescue stranded citizens and air-drop essential supplies. Drones are also being utilized to deliver food packets to those in inundated areas.

DGP Arpit Shukla stated, "There is a flood situation in 9 districts including Pathankot, Batala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Hosiyarpur. Our SSPs are engaged in relief operations. The affected persons are being shifted to relief shelters. With the help of the IAF, we are using helicopters to rescue people. Drones are being used to drop food packets to those who are in inundated areas. Seven control rooms are operational. "

Meanwhile, according to PRO Defence Palam, the Relief operations in flood-affected areas are continuing in the Punjab and Jammu regions with helicopters of the Indian Air Force and Western Air Command being used to rescue affected citizens as well as air drop relief material. According to release issued by Ministry of Defence, IAF helicopters successfully evacuated 46 stranded civilians as flooding intensified. Further, over 750 kilograms of essential relief material was air dropped to support local communities. 38 Army personnel and 10 BSF personnel were rescued by winching them up from the severely hit Dera Baba Nanak region, reflecting the IAF's quick response and professionalism even under perilous conditions. Additional missions towards rescuing affected personnel is ongoing.