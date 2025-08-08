Delhi GST Amendment bill passed in Assembly amid heated exchanges

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her predecessor Atishi sparred over The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the state assembly, which was later passed in the House.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader called for a discussion on the amendments. However, Speaker Vijender Gupta said when the AAP was in power, it never allowed discussion on it.

Former minister in the AAP government and now a BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot said, "I have also been a finance minister and have presented the budget also. This is a mere formality." In response, Atishi said that it is not the central GST bill that is being discussed but The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that has been introduced.

"Calling it a mere formality is an insult to the House," she said. The speaker allowed her to present her views. In between, chaos also ensued and AAP MLA Anil Jha was marshalled out. Speaking in the House, Atishi said traders are worried about GST. "The amendment to the bill is granting significant tax exemptions in SEZs. The biggest SEZs in this country belong to close associates of BJP. The amendment is being introduced to benefit the BJP," she charged. Replying to her, Chief Minister Gupta said the amendments that have now been introduced in the House were passed in the GST council meeting that was held last year.