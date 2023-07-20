Home / India News / Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament

Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament

As the Rajya Sabha goes fully digital on Thursday, officials said, it resulted in hour-long separate meetings conducted with several officials from various wings of the RS Secretariat

ANI New Delhi
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In another notable development, the Rajya Sabha chair has become fully digital from this Monsoon Session which started on Thursday.

The Rajya Sabha chair will be using electronic tablets for matters related to the conduct of business in the House, attendance in the House, details of Members speaking and other relevant information.

The credit goes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as he had used an I-pad to conduct the proceedings of the Upper House on the second last day of the Budget session conducted a few months ago this year, marking the beginning of a paperless tradition by the chair of the House.

As the Rajya Sabha goes fully digital on Thursday, officials said, it resulted in hour-long separate meetings conducted with several officials from various wings of the RS Secretariat.

In April, the Rajya Sabha Chairman also asked his officials to prepare themselves for a paperless Parliament in the days to come.

As the new Parliament Building is going to be "technology-driven and paperless", Dhankhar had held an extensive meeting in April with senior officials from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and asked them to upskill themselves in the interim.

As per sources, Dhankhar had then also asked the officials to send him their suggestions in writing pertaining to any kind of training requirements, technological skilling or capacity-building.

Also Read

Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law eyes Hassan seat, stirs tensions in JD(S)

Will stand with Left parties in 2024 LS elections, says JD(S) HD Deve Gowda

PM, Bommai, Siddaramaiah among others greet Ex-PM Gowda on 91st birthday

Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3

International flights see 88% jump in passenger numbers in first quarter

Row over services: HC refuses to entertain plea against Centre's ordinance

HC seeks WFI stand on challenge to Asian Games trial exemption to wrestlers

Pak citizen case: Central investigation agencies meet Noida Police

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarRajya SabhaMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story