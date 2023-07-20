Home / India News / International flights see 88% jump in passenger numbers in first quarter

International flights see 88% jump in passenger numbers in first quarter

The number of international passengers had been affected adversely due to Covid-19

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Passengers carried by Indian and foreign carriers for international operations in the first quarter of 2023 increased by around 88 per cent, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

The number of international passengers had been affected adversely due to Covid-19. However, the situation has improved, as witnessed by a rebound in air travellers after the resumption of scheduled international commercial passenger operations from March 27, 2022.

The market share of scheduled domestic airlines for international passengers has not shown an increase, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the government has taken a number of initiatives to attract domestic and international passengers and to boost the country's aviation industry. They are as follows:

(i) The ministry operates the UDAN scheme to improve regional connectivity in the domestic sector.

(ii) In the international sector, 18 Indian tourist destinations have been made available for SAARC (except Afghanistan and Pakistan) and ASEAN countries to/from which designated carriers of India, as well as designated carriers of SAARC and ASEAN countries, can mount unlimited operations.

Additionally, in accordance with the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, the government has, on a reciprocal basis, offered open sky arrangements to SAARC countries and countries located beyond 5,000 kms from Delhi, the ministry said.

As on date, India has open sky arrangements with 23 countries that have facilitated unlimited operations between India and these countries, it added.

Also Read

Is the Udan scheme viable? NITI Aayog to evaluate, and identify gaps

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Jet Airways revival: NCLAT to rule on consortium plea against SBI on May 30

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Row over services: HC refuses to entertain plea against Centre's ordinance

HC seeks WFI stand on challenge to Asian Games trial exemption to wrestlers

Pak citizen case: Central investigation agencies meet Noida Police

If Rahul Gandhi can visit Manipur, why can't PM, asks Tejashwi Yadav

Kerala Guv, top actors, politicians pay tribute to departed Oommen Chandy

Topics :ASEANSAARCCivil Aviation Ministryinternational flightsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story