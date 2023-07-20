International flights see 88% jump in passenger numbers in first quarter

Passengers carried by Indian and foreign carriers for international operations in the first quarter of 2023 increased by around 88 per cent, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

The number of international passengers had been affected adversely due to Covid-19. However, the situation has improved, as witnessed by a rebound in air travellers after the resumption of scheduled international commercial passenger operations from March 27, 2022.

The market share of scheduled domestic airlines for international passengers has not shown an increase, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the government has taken a number of initiatives to attract domestic and international passengers and to boost the country's aviation industry. They are as follows:

(i) The ministry operates the UDAN scheme to improve regional connectivity in the domestic sector.

(ii) In the international sector, 18 Indian tourist destinations have been made available for SAARC (except Afghanistan and Pakistan) and ASEAN countries to/from which designated carriers of India, as well as designated carriers of SAARC and ASEAN countries, can mount unlimited operations.

Additionally, in accordance with the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, the government has, on a reciprocal basis, offered open sky arrangements to SAARC countries and countries located beyond 5,000 kms from Delhi, the ministry said.

As on date, India has open sky arrangements with 23 countries that have facilitated unlimited operations between India and these countries, it added.