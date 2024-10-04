Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Red velvet or red alert? Cancer-causing dyes found in cakes in Karnataka

In a shocking revelation, harmful artificial colours have been detected in cake samples from Karnataka bakeries, raising concerns about food safety

Cake, pastry
Photo: Pexels
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Got a sweet tooth? A recent revelation could make you rethink your favorite indulgences! The Karnataka government issued a warning on Thursday after harmful colouring agents associated with cancer were found in samples of 12 different cake varieties sold by various bakeries.

This warning follows months of ongoing scrutiny to food safety in Karnataka, which has recently prohibited the use of artificial food dyes such as Rhodamine-B in street foods like cotton candy and "gobi manchurian" due to health concerns.

A Hindustan Times report quoted a senior government official as saying that they have identified harmful substances that can cause cancer in some of the cake samples examined. These additives are strictly regulated under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 and associated food safety regulations from 2011, officials added.

Food safety commissioner Srinivas K cautioned bakeries statewide against the use of unsafe chemicals and additives, noting that recent tests on cakes sourced from Bengaluru bakeries revealed the presence of potentially hazardous substances.

An official announcement from the Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department indicated that “among the 235 cake samples tested, 12 were found to contain artificial colours like Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine, all of which were present in amounts that exceeded the prescribed safety limits. These chemicals, often used to enhance the visual appeal of cakes such as red velvet and black forest, have been linked to cancer and other serious health risks. Overuse of these additives could also have negative impacts on mental and physical health".

Alongside cake inspections, the department recently assessed other food items. In August, they evaluated 221 paneer samples and 65 khoya samples, identifying one substandard sample of each. Additionally, inspections at railway food stalls and popular tourist destinations in September uncovered several instances of non-compliance with food safety standards, the report said.

How do artificial food dyes contribute to cancer risk?

Research conducted on animals has indicated that certain artificial colours may elevate cancer risk. In high-dose animal studies, there was a notable rise in brain tumours. Erythrosine, a controversial red dye, was shown to increase the incidence of thyroid tumors in rats.

Additionally, dyes such as Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 might contain carcinogenic impurities, including benzidine, 4-aminobiphenyl, and 4-aminoazobenzene, which have been associated with cancer in various research studies. However, experts warn that findings from animal research do not necessarily correlate with risks for humans, as the quantities of dyes used in these studies far exceed what humans typically consume. Despite some apprehensions, regulatory bodies maintain that these dyes are safe at the levels currently permitted, based on the existing evidence.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

