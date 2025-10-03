Dubai man takes Customs dept to court over Rolex: Here's what Delhi HC said

'Another day, another story of Customs overreach' seems to be this week's theme, following the outcry over the Wintrack Inc. saga out of Chennai. The latest incidence of 'harassment' by the Customs department that has come to light is from New Delhi, where officials last year decided that a single Rolex qualified as a 'commercial' import, leading to a court case that ended in a bitter-sweet finish for the complainant.

When Mahesh Malkani flew into Delhi from Dubai in March 2024, he never expected that his wristwatch would land him in court. A luxury Rolex on his wrist became the subject of a months-long legal battle, which concluded this week with the Delhi High Court finally deciding that both parties were partially in the wrong.

Malkani, an Indian national residing in Dubai, arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Customs department seized the Rolex he was wearing, alleging that he had failed to declare it. Nine months later, in January 2025, the department allowed him to redeem the watch by paying a fine of ₹180,000 within 120 days of the order. The watch itself was valued at ₹1.34 million. "The passenger had adopted the wrong channel for import of goods as passenger baggage, in violation of provisions laid down in this regard. Goods are clearly in commercial quantity and cannot possibly be for personal use," the department had alleged while imposing the fine.

Malkani later approached the Delhi High Court against the Customs order, where he was able to secure only a partial victory. In an order dated September 17, the bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Shail Jain ruled that the Customs Department's order contained an "error," noting that a single Rolex watch could not be treated as commercial quantity. "Clearly, this court is of the view that one Rolex watch cannot be held to be a commercial quantity and there is no reason as to why the same cannot be kept for personal use," the court said, according to LiveLaw.