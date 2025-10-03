MHA sanctions ₹692 crore for flood control project in Assam: Minister

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday said that the Union Home Ministry has sanctioned Rs 692 crore for the development of wetlands into reservoirs in the state to mitigate floods. At a press conference in Guwahati, he said the initiative, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would be a "game-changer" for Assam.
Speaking to ANI after a press conference, Hazarika said, "MHA has given Rs 692 crores under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah to develop wetlands into reserves, to bring water from rivers... It will be a game-changer. We are also laying geo mega tubes besides our old embankments."
Extending his gratitude to the Home Minister, Hazarika said, "I extend my gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his suggestion to transform the Wetlands into a reservoir to control floods in Assam."
The minister informed that three months ago, the state government received approval to identify 15 locations where wetlands will be converted into reservoirs, and tenders have already been called. "We will spend Rs 61 crore in one location in Sonitpur district," he added.
Highlighting the government's achievements, Hazarika said, "We have constructed 900 km embankments in the last 5 years. Between 1947 and 2021, a total of 4,500 km of embankments were constructed in Assam. We only need to construct 150 km more embankments in the state. I claim that there is a 70 per cent reduction in floods in Assam."
He further said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the water resources department has spent Rs 2000 crore every year. As an ADB loan, we will do work worth Rs 1300 crore. We will do NABARD-sponsored works, Rs 300 crore, Union Home Ministry, Rs 692 crore and ADB-sponsored works, Rs 1300 crore."
Responding to remarks by NSUI Assam, which called him "Mas Bepari" (fisherman), Hazarika said, "I want to say that, yes, I am a fisherman proudly. But Congress has shown its mentality and stands itself as anti-SC (Scheduled Caste), anti-Assamese, anti-India."
Speaking on the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, the minister said, "No one will be spared."
Garg, 52, died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app