MHA sanctions ₹692 crore for flood control project in Assam: Minister

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday said that the Union Home Ministry has sanctioned Rs 692 crore for the development of wetlands into reservoirs in the state to mitigate floods. At a press conference in Guwahati, he said the initiative, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would be a "game-changer" for Assam.

Speaking to ANI after a press conference, Hazarika said, "MHA has given Rs 692 crores under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah to develop wetlands into reserves, to bring water from rivers... It will be a game-changer. We are also laying geo mega tubes besides our old embankments."

Extending his gratitude to the Home Minister, Hazarika said, "I extend my gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his suggestion to transform the Wetlands into a reservoir to control floods in Assam." The minister informed that three months ago, the state government received approval to identify 15 locations where wetlands will be converted into reservoirs, and tenders have already been called. "We will spend Rs 61 crore in one location in Sonitpur district," he added. Highlighting the government's achievements, Hazarika said, "We have constructed 900 km embankments in the last 5 years. Between 1947 and 2021, a total of 4,500 km of embankments were constructed in Assam. We only need to construct 150 km more embankments in the state. I claim that there is a 70 per cent reduction in floods in Assam."

He further said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the water resources department has spent Rs 2000 crore every year. As an ADB loan, we will do work worth Rs 1300 crore. We will do NABARD-sponsored works, Rs 300 crore, Union Home Ministry, Rs 692 crore and ADB-sponsored works, Rs 1300 crore." Responding to remarks by NSUI Assam, which called him "Mas Bepari" (fisherman), Hazarika said, "I want to say that, yes, I am a fisherman proudly. But Congress has shown its mentality and stands itself as anti-SC (Scheduled Caste), anti-Assamese, anti-India." Speaking on the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, the minister said, "No one will be spared."