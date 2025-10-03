Jains form tiny population but contribute 24% of tax revenues: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that although the Jain community constitutes just 0.5 per cent of India's total population, their tax contributions account for 24 per cent of total tax collections.
Addressing the inaugural session of JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) Connect 2025, a three-day event here, Singh said the Jain community is regarded as a hard-working and prosperous society in the world.
He also said the Jain community's philosophy is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and its history is an invaluable lesson in the spiritual and cultural journey of India.
"The share of the Jain community in the Indian economy is remarkable. Their population is 0.5 per cent. But in total tax collection, approximately 24 per cent comes from them," Singh said.
He further said that whether it is the pharma, aviation or education sector, Jains are leading the way.
From toys to tanks, India is making everything. The day is not far when India will emerge as the factory of the world, the Defence Minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
