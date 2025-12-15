Home / India News / Delhi High Court rules in favour of Bata in 'POWER FLEX' trademark suit

Delhi High Court rules in favour of Bata in 'POWER FLEX' trademark suit

Noting that Bata's POWER brand enjoys significant recognition in the footwear market, the judges said there was a strong likelihood of consumer confusion

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata
| Image: Wikimedia Commons
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld an order restraining a footwear manufacturer from using the mark ‘POWER FLEX’, ruling in favour of Bata India in its trademark infringement suit.
 
A Division Bench led by Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla dismissed two cross-appeals, one filed by Leayan Global, the company behind the disputed mark, and another by Bata, which sought a broader injunction.
 
The Bench affirmed a single judge order that Leayan’s use of POWER FLEX amounted to infringement of Bata’s registered trademark POWER, which has long been associated with its line of sports and casual footwear.
 
The court observed that Leayan had no registration over POWER FLEX or any related mark, whereas POWER was a registered and distinctive trademark belonging to Bata. It held that Leayan could not rely on any defence under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, since its use of POWER FLEX was neither authorised nor incidental to fair descriptive use.
 
Noting that Bata’s POWER brand enjoys significant recognition in the footwear market, the judges said there was a strong likelihood of consumer confusion. An average buyer familiar with Bata’s POWER range, the court reasoned, could easily assume that POWER FLEX was an extension or sub-brand of the same line, particularly since both were used for footwear products.
 
However, the Bench declined Bata’s request to bar Leayan from using the slogan ‘THE POWER OF REAL LEATHER’ in its advertisements. The judges found that the phrase, when read in its entirety, emphasised the quality of the material rather than invoking Bata’s trademark.
 
Since the word POWER was not given undue prominence, the court held that the tagline did not mislead consumers or suggest any association with Bata’s POWER products.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Court rejects bail plea of ex-Congress MP in Andaman co-op bank fraud case

Delhi chokes under severe smog as AQI touches 498, visibility drops

Pahalgam terror attack: NIA names LeT, TRF in chargesheet, cites Pak role

Delhi-NCR smog deepens; stay-home advisories issued across courts, schools

Maharashtra civic polls in January: 29 bodies, 2,869 seats at stake

Topics :Delhi High CourtBata IndiaTrademark

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story