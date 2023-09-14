Delhi High Court to hear govt plea against RIL in KG-D6 gas block case

The Delhi High Court division bench on Thursday sought a response from Reliance Industries (RIL) and others on the appeal by the government against the Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate and others for fraud and unjust enrichment of over $1.5 billion by draining off gas from their deposits.

The Centre had appealed against the single-judge bench order of the Delhi High Court on May 9, dismissing its petition.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had upheld the international arbitration award of July 24, 2018, in favour of the RIL-led consortium. The consortium includes UK-based BP Plc and Niko Resources of Canada.

"This court is accordingly not persuaded to hold that the conclusions drawn by the arbitral tribunal are such that no reasonable person would reach. Suffice it to say that the view taken by the arbitral tribunal is most certainly a 'possible view', which calls for no interference," the May order reads.

Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani and former AG KK Venugopal, both appearing for the Union government on Thursday, told the bench of Justices Manmohan and Mini Pushkarna that RIL knew about the connectivity of their gas blocks with the adjoining gas blocks of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) as far back as 2003. The government had contended that RIL was guilty of fraud and unjust enrichment of over $1.5 billion. "It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about USD 1.5 billion as on June 30, 2016," the government had told the court.

The government also argued that RIL had said there was no connectivity between their block and the government's but had consciously siphoned off gas from the ONGC block without the government's knowledge. They also said that the arbitral award challenged by them was 'against public policy of India'.

The court in May had observed that when an arbitral award is challenged, the court may interfere only if the award is induced or affected by fraud or corruption or is in 'contravention of the fundamental policy of Indian law', or if it is 'in conflict with the most basic notions of morality and justice'.

"In the opinion of this court, firstly, the aforesaid inferences are factual conclusions arrived at by the arbitral tribunal, which cannot be second-guessed by this court in the exercise of its powers under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (grounds to challenge the arbitral award). Secondly, in the opinion of this court, the factual conclusions are perfectly rational, coherent and logical, especially considering what was in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) was a purely commercial transaction entered into by two contracting parties," the order read.

On the other hand, RIL told the court that the same set of issues cannot be argued again under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, when both the single judge of the High Court and the arbitral tribunal had looked into the issue. The conglomerate also pointed out that the government could have looked into the migration of gas between two blocks in 2009 before one of them was given to RIL, but it chose not to. It said it would have been unfeasible for them to siphon off gas as the ONGC block was still in its nascent stages.

The matter is likely to come up again in February.

The dispute between the government and RIL arose when the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited on July 22, 2013, wrote to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) saying that the gas pools of the Reliance Block and the ONGC Blocks appeared to be connected with possible migration of gas between the two blocks.

RIL, which is the contractor of the KG-DWN-98/3 block in the Krishna-Godavari Basin off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, was accused of making a profit by draining and selling the gas that migrated from adjacent ONGC blocks.

This led ONGC to file a writ petition before the Delhi High Court in which the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Ministry), the DGH, and RIL were also made parties.

The petition was disposed of by the court by directing the Ministry to consider the report produced by the expert agency by the name of DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M). The agency was to undertake an independent third-party study to verify the claimed continuity and migration of gas from the ONGC Blocks to the Reliance Block.

D&M said on November 19, 2015, that "the integrated analyses indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and RIL."

The Ministry also appointed a one-man committee of Justice A.P. Shah, former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, on December 15, 2015, to consider the D&M Report-2015 and to recommend a future course of action in light of the findings contained in the report.

Based upon the Shah Committee Report, the Ministry raised upon Reliance a demand for 1.5 billion dollars and 174 million dollars for 'unjust enrichment' made by Reliance. The total demand is 1.674 billion dollars.

Reliance then approached the three-member tribunal headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence Boo. The tribunal rejected the government's contention and said that the production sharing contract (PSC) doesn't prohibit the contractor from producing gas, irrespective of its source, as long as the producing wells were located inside the contract area. The government then approached the Delhi High Court against this order. After the single judge of the Delhi High Court dismissed the government plea, the Centre appealed the order before the division bench of the Delhi High Court.