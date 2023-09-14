Chhattisgarh is now known for its development due to BJP govt, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh for a one-day visit to the state.

During the event, PM Modi said that there was a time when the state of Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. "After the efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, today Chhattisgarh is being recognised because of the development work done here," said PM Modi.

He added that the BJP government of Delhi is "leaving no stone unturned for the development of Chhattisgarh".

"But the Congress government here is not engaged in development work, but only in empty talk and claims," said Modi.

Talking about corruption in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, "The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is lagging in development work but marching ahead on the corruption front. The government here is indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement."

He added, "The mineral wealth of Chhattisgarh is being used as the Congress' ATM. False propaganda and rampant corruption are the hallmarks of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh."

He further said that the Congress party in the state guaranteed to empower the poor of the country. "If the Congress had fulfilled its guarantee, to aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padti. (Had they fulfilled their guarantee, Modi would not have had to make so much effort). Modi had guaranteed that he would empower the poor of the country and today, you are seeing the results."

He said that 135.5 million people in the country have come out of poverty in just five years.

"This has happened because the BJP government made schemes in the interest of the poor," PM Modi said.

PM Modi inaugurated several rail sector projects and laid the foundation stone of "critical care blocks" in nine districts of the state, namely Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar, and Raigarh.