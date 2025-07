Delhi hospital performs world's first robotic cementless knee surgery

The world's first robot-assisted cementless medial pivot knee replacement surgery was performed on a 54-year-old man at a private hospital in Delhi, doctors said.

According to doctors, the patient, a resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad, had been suffering from debilitating knee pain for over eight years and was diagnosed with advanced osteoarthritis in both knees, along with complex deformities such as varus (bow-legged) and flexion (bent-knee).

Given his condition and the need for a long-lasting, high-performance outcome, a team of experts led by Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Chairman of the Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement, performed the world's first advanced surgery to restore mobility with a more natural joint feel and faster recovery potential.

Unlike traditional cemented implants, this cementless procedure allows the bone to naturally grow around the implant, improving durability and long-term integration. The implant's single-radius, cruciate-retaining design closely mimics the natural movement of the human knee, enhancing joint stability, stair mobility, and overall patient satisfaction. Paired with the CUVIS robotic system, the procedure ensured optimal alignment, precise placement, and a recovery plan tailored to the patient's biomechanics. This approach not only improves long-term joint function but also facilitates faster recovery, allowing patients to resume their daily activities with greater confidence and reduced pain. Commenting on the case, Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Max Institute of Robotic Joint Replacement, said, "We are proud to lead a global-first procedure that redefines the future of joint replacement--right here in India at Max Hospital, Saket. This patient had been living with debilitating knee deformities for years, which had significantly impacted his mobility and quality of life. Despite taking treatment at local hospitals in Dhanbad, his condition was not improving. It was deteriorating to the extent where he was taking support from his family members to walk even the closest distance. To witness his recovery and renewed confidence within days of surgery is deeply fulfilling to the entire team. This landmark case is a testament to what is possible when cutting-edge technology, like robotic precision and the cementless Medial Pivot CR implant, is combined with patient-centred clinical excellence. It signals India's growing leadership in high-end, outcomes-driven orthopaedic care."