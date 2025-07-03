Railways building AI-based integrated security centre, analytics platform

The Ministry of Railways’ information technology (IT) backbone — the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) — has undertaken two major initiatives to secure the digital infrastructure of Indian Railways and streamline its information and operations systems.

These include an integrated Security Operations Centre for Indian Railways (IRSOC) and an enterprise-wide analytics framework, CRIS said in a report marking its 40th Foundation Day.

“The implementation of IRSOC will significantly enhance the cybersecurity monitoring capabilities of Indian Railways, leading to a substantial reduction in Mean Time to Detect and Mean Time to Respond through the deployment of advanced security solutions such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Network Detection and Response (NDR),” the report stated.