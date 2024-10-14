The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday mandated a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi until January 1, 2025.

In an official statement, the committee said: "There will be a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online platforms), and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1, 2025, in the territory of NCT of Delhi."

It further stated: “The Delhi Police is directed to implement the aforesaid directions. Daily action taken reports are required to be submitted to Delhi Pollution Control Committee at the email ID: msdpcc@nic.in.”

The ban coincides with the festive season, which typically results in increased pollution levels in the national capital. Following Dussehra, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the "poor" category on Sunday, prompting the Centre to monitor the situation closely before implementing anti-air pollution strategies under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

As reported by the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 224 on Sunday, according to the 4 PM AQI update.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee assessed the current air quality alongside weather predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), as stated in their announcement.

The GRAP is divided into four stages according to Delhi's air quality: Stage I is classified as "poor" (AQI 201-300), Stage II as "very poor" (AQI 301-400), Stage III as "severe" (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV as "severe plus" (AQI above 450).

Police seize over 1,000 kg of illegal firecrackers across Delhi-NCR

The Delhi Police on Sunday seized 1,323 kg of illegal firecrackers and arrested three individuals involved in the distribution of these prohibited items throughout the Delhi-NCR area.

In a statement, the police said the contraband was found in two warehouses located in outer Delhi. “Around 1,323 kg of banned firecrackers were seized from two godowns. The owner of both godowns and a driver who supplied the illicit firecrackers in Delhi and NCR have been arrested,” the police statement said.

This operation followed intelligence from Head Constables Vikesh and Kapil Dev, who alerted the police about an illegal firecracker operation in Village Baprola, Outer Delhi. In response, a specialised team was formed to address the situation.