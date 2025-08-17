Delhi to see light rain till Aug 22; Mumbai braces for more heavy showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Sunday in Delhi, with a spell of very light to light rain or thunderstorm expected in the early morning hours. Another spell of light rain is likely in the afternoon or evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32–34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 23–25 degrees Celsius.

Weekly weather forecast for Delhi

For the coming week, Delhi is set to witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers until August 22. No weather alert has been issued for this period.

ALSO READ: Telangana heavy rain forecast: CM orders officials to stay vigilant The IMD has predicted one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms in the city over the next few days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to stay near 24 degrees Celsius. Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 95 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Across the National Capital Region (NCR), air quality was also in the ‘satisfactory’ range, except in Gurugram, which recorded an AQI in the ‘very poor’ category.

On August 16, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 118 at 4 pm. Gurugram recorded 305, Noida 91, Greater Noida 114, and Ghaziabad 112. The CPCB classifies AQI levels as: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Yamuna water level close to danger mark The Yamuna water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge reached 205.22 metres on Saturday morning, just below the 205.33-metre danger mark. The rise was attributed to heavy water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage (around 38,897 cusecs per hour) and the Wazirabad barrage (45,620 cusecs per hour).

Authorities have been put on alert, and precautionary measures are in place to deal with potential flood-like conditions. Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. IMD issues heavy rain alert for Maharashtra The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts of Maharashtra after torrential downpours lashed Mumbai overnight from Friday into Saturday. The city witnessed widespread flooding, prompting the weather department to issue a two-day red alert for the district. ALSO READ: Heavy rains hit Mumbai; low-lying areas flooded, local trains disrupted Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the state until August 21.