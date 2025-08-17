Home / India News / Delhi to see light rain till Aug 22; Mumbai braces for more heavy showers

Delhi to see light rain till Aug 22; Mumbai braces for more heavy showers

IMD forecasts intermittent rain and cloudy skies in Delhi till August 22 as Yamuna nears danger mark, while Mumbai faces flooding, landslide deaths and flight disruption

Delhi Rains, Rain
For the coming week, Delhi is set to witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 7:59 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Sunday in Delhi, with a spell of very light to light rain or thunderstorm expected in the early morning hours. Another spell of light rain is likely in the afternoon or evening.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32–34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 23–25 degrees Celsius.

 

Weekly weather forecast for Delhi 

For the coming week, Delhi is set to witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers until August 22. No weather alert has been issued for this period.
 
The IMD has predicted one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms in the city over the next few days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to stay near 24 degrees Celsius. 

 

Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory 

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 95 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Across the National Capital Region (NCR), air quality was also in the ‘satisfactory’ range, except in Gurugram, which recorded an AQI in the ‘very poor’ category.
 
On August 16, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 118 at 4 pm. Gurugram recorded 305, Noida 91, Greater Noida 114, and Ghaziabad 112.
 
The CPCB classifies AQI levels as:
 
0–50: Good
 
51–100: Satisfactory
 
101–200: Moderate
 
201–300: Poor
 
301–400: Very Poor
 
401–500: Severe
 

Yamuna water level close to danger mark 

The Yamuna water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge reached 205.22 metres on Saturday morning, just below the 205.33-metre danger mark. The rise was attributed to heavy water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage (around 38,897 cusecs per hour) and the Wazirabad barrage (45,620 cusecs per hour).
 
Authorities have been put on alert, and precautionary measures are in place to deal with potential flood-like conditions. Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

 

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Maharashtra 

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts of Maharashtra after torrential downpours lashed Mumbai overnight from Friday into Saturday. The city witnessed widespread flooding, prompting the weather department to issue a two-day red alert for the district.
 
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the state until August 21. 
 

Fatal landslide in Mumbai suburb 

The heavy showers triggered a landslide in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli. At Varsha Nagar, soil and stones from a hillside collapsed onto a hut, killing two people and injuring two others. The IMD has cautioned residents to remain vigilant as heavy rain is likely to continue in Mumbai and surrounding areas.
 
Flight operations at Mumbai airport were disrupted due to the downpour. IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
 

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

