Home / India News / US team may defer Aug 25 India visit for bilateral trade negotiations

US team may defer Aug 25 India visit for bilateral trade negotiations

So far, five rounds of talks have been completed for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and a US team is scheduled to visit India for the sixth round of talks

trade talk, US India
The negotiations were scheduled from August 25-29.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 6:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A US team, which was scheduled to visit India from August 25, for the next round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement is likely to defer the meeting to a later date, an official said.

So far, five rounds of talks have been completed for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and a US team is scheduled to visit India for the sixth round of talks.

The negotiations were scheduled from August 25-29.

"This visit is likely to be rescheduled," the official, who did not wish to be named, said. 

ALSO READ: India-US trade talks hinge on Trump-Putin meet amid tariff tensions

Deferment or rescheduling of the meeting assumes significance as the US has announced a staggering 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

The US is pressing for greater market access in politically sensitive areas such as agri and dairy sectors, which India cannot accept as it affects the livelihood of small and marginal farmers.

India has stated that it will not compromise the interests of farmers and cattle rearers.

The US and India have announced plans to conclude the first phase of BTA by fall (September-October) of 2025. The two countries are aiming at more than doubling the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, from the present USD 191 billion.

While the 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US has come into effect from August 7, an additional 25 per cent, was announced on India as penalty for buying crude oil and military equipment from Russia, will come into effect from August 27.

During April-July, the country's exports to the US increased 21.64 per cent to USD 33.53 billion, while imports rose 12.33 per cent to USD 17.41 billion, according to commerce ministry data.

The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-July period (USD 12.56 billion bilateral trade) 2025-26. India's exports to America are recording positive growth since April this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns to India after Nasa's Axiom-4 mission

EC rejects voter data fudging charge, says parties missed scrutiny window

Manipur Governor Bhalla to hold additional charge as Nagaland Governor

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta thanks PM Modi for Urban Extension Road-II project

Fixed timelines for Guvs, Prez risk 'constitutional disorder': Centre to SC

Topics :Trump tariffstrump tariffUS India relations

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story