Delhi likely to get light rain; monsoon remains active across India

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as uncomfortable humidity remained at bay. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light rain with generally cloudy skies in the national capital today.

There is a likelihood of one or two spells of light rain from morning to afternoon, followed by another spell of very light rain from evening to night. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay near 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

For the next seven days, no heavy rainfall is forecast in the national capital, but the forecast light rain may push the humidity and the mercury higher. Rainfall activity is expected to remain active over northwest India, with heavy to very heavy rain also forecast over parts of the Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh.

Monsoon remains active over most parts of India The southwest monsoon remains active over several parts of the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast across northern, eastern, northeastern and central India on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over West Bengal and Odisha. Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Punjab and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim.