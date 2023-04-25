Delhi logs 1,095 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, positivity rate at 22.74%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,095 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities while the positivity rate was recorded at 22.74 , according to data shared by the Health department here.

The death toll from the virus in Delhi has risen to 26,606 The total case tally is at 20,35,156.

Of the 7,975 Covid beds in the national capital, 318 are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi on Monday logged 689 fresh COVID-19 infections and three fatalities with a case positivity rate of 29.42 per cent.

Delhi witnessed 948 cases and two fatalities with a positivity rate of 25.69 on Sunday.

It logged 1,515 cases and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46 on Saturday.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

The city saw three fatalities and 1,603 fresh caseload additions on Thursday with a positivity rate of 26.75.

On Wednesday, it reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63.