Home / India News / Delhi Metro customer satisfaction survey online from Mar 27 to Apr 30

Delhi Metro customer satisfaction survey online from Mar 27 to Apr 30

Commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in an online survey being currently conducted by a global transport body across various parameters, including availability, accessibility and security

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Delhi Metro customer satisfaction survey online from Mar 27 to Apr 30

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in an online survey being currently conducted by a global transport body across various parameters, including availability, accessibility and security, officials said Sunday.

The Transport Strategy Centre (TSC) in London, which manages CoMET (Community of Metros) benchmarking group, is conducting the 10th edition of the 'Online Customer Satisfaction Survey' from March 27 to April 30.

"The main objective of the survey is to know what the commuters think about various aspects of metro operations, and can give feedback or suggestions on improving the quality of service," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit DMRC's official website and submit it online by clicking on the relevant links. The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi, it said.

The commuters will be able to give their feedback on all the important aspects of metro functioning such as availability, accessibility, reliability, information availability, quality of service, customer care, safety and security, ease of use and information prior to travel and during the travel, comfort and crowding, it added.

"Member metros of the COMET group across the world are participating in this survey to find out what their passengers think of the service they provide. The results of the survey will help them to learn good practices which are admired by commuters and work toward giving customers even better service," it said.

Topics :Delhi MetroDelhi public transport

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Also Read

Delhi Metro fails to comply with Delhi HC order to pay DAMEPL by Oct 4

DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC

Technical snag affects service on Delhi Metro's Blue line: DMRC Officials

Politicians use religion to their benefit which leads to hate speech: SC

472 prisoners sentenced to death as on Dec 31, 2021: Centre to Rajya Sabha

India mother of democracy; first with idea of elected leaders: PM Modi

PMAY scheme: Another central field inspection team to visit Bengal

Bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 4 assembly seats on May 10: Election commission

Next Story