Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service, all you need to know



The WhatsApp chatbot-based QR Code tickets can be used by Delhi Metro commuters on AEL from their smartphones. For commuters, this facility will make commuting easier and more effective. They can now buy and use tickets created on their telephone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot which is accessible in both English and Hindi. Presently, you can book tickets on WhatsApp for going to Delhi Metro on the Airport Line (Orange Line). On its Airport Express Line (AEL), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a ticketing service based on WhatsApp in order to improve the commuter experience.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line".

Delhi Metro Whatsapp: Process

• You can scan the Chatbot QR code shown noticeably at customer care/ticket counters of all stations on the Airport Express Line. • Save DMRC's official WhatsApp number i.e. 9650855800

• Pick the Source and Destination • Send a "Hi" message to the number; select the language you prefer; select the desired option, such as "Buy Ticket," "Last Journey Tickets," or "Retrieve Ticket."

• Confirm and make the payment safely through the authorised payment modes utilizing a credit card or debit card or UPI • Select the Number of tickets to be bought

• Go by tapping the QR ticket on your phone at the assigned scanner at the AFC entry and exit gates. • Receive a QR code ticket directly in the WhatsApp chat

Delhi Metro Whatsapp: Features • Each passenger can have a maximum of six QR tickets.

• For Exit at the source (origin) station, the traveller must exit within 30 mins from the time of entry • The QR ticket is valid until the end of the business day. However, once the passenger has entered, they should be out of the station 65 minutes later.

• In WhatsApp Ticketing, tickets cannot be cancelled. • Tickets can't be reserved after business hours i.e., from the start of revenue services to the end of it for the day.

• For credit and debit card transactions, there will be a small convenience fee. UPI-based transactions will not incur a convenience fee.

