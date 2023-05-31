Home / India News / Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service, all you need to know

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service, all you need to know

Through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot that is available in both English and Hindi, commuters can now use the Delhi Metro by purchasing and using tickets that are generated directly on their phones

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service, all you need to know

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Presently, you can book tickets on WhatsApp for going to Delhi Metro on the Airport Line (Orange Line). On its Airport Express Line (AEL), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a ticketing service based on WhatsApp in order to improve the commuter experience. 
The WhatsApp chatbot-based QR Code tickets can be used by Delhi Metro commuters on AEL from their smartphones. For commuters, this facility will make commuting easier and more effective. They can now buy and use tickets created on their telephone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot which is accessible in both English and Hindi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line".

Delhi Metro Whatsapp: Process

    • Save DMRC's official WhatsApp number i.e. 9650855800
    • You can scan the Chatbot QR code shown noticeably at customer care/ticket counters of all stations on the Airport Express Line.
    • Send a "Hi" message to the number; select the language you prefer; select the desired option, such as "Buy Ticket," "Last Journey Tickets," or "Retrieve Ticket."
    • Pick the Source and Destination 
    • Select the Number of tickets to be bought
    • Confirm and make the payment safely through the authorised payment modes utilizing a credit card or debit card or UPI
    • Receive a QR code ticket directly in the WhatsApp chat
    • Go by tapping the QR ticket on your phone at the assigned scanner at the AFC entry and exit gates.

Delhi Metro Whatsapp: Features
    • Each passenger can have a maximum of six QR tickets.

    • The QR ticket is valid until the end of the business day. However, once the passenger has entered, they should be out of the station 65 minutes later.
    • For Exit at the source (origin) station, the traveller must exit within 30 mins from the time of entry
    • Tickets can't be reserved after business hours i.e., from the start of revenue services to the end of it for the day.
    • In WhatsApp Ticketing, tickets cannot be cancelled.
    • For credit and debit card transactions, there will be a small convenience fee. UPI-based transactions will not incur a convenience fee.

Also Read

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Indian scientists discover alien planet, 13 times bigger than Jupiter

World No Tobacco Day: Govt bans tobacco promotion on OTT; notifies rules

Record 11,801 Kerala government employees set to retire on Wednesday

India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Topics :Delhi MetroDMRCWhatsApp business

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story