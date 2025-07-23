Home / India News / Rain batters Delhi, Mumbai; IMD sounds alerts in Maharashtra districts

Rain batters Delhi, Mumbai; IMD sounds alerts in Maharashtra districts

Delhi wakes up to heavy rain and traffic snarls, while Mumbai sees waterlogging and IMD issues orange alert for six districts including Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri

New Delhi: People caught in heavy rain during the Monsoon session of Parliament, at the parliamnet complex in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Delhi and parts of the NCR region were hit by intense rainfall on Wednesday morning, leading to widespread traffic disruptions and waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for July 23, forecasting light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.
 
The city’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover around 25.6 degrees. With high moisture content in the atmosphere, humidity levels are likely to remain elevated throughout the day.
 
The IMD has predicted mostly cloudy skies and light to very light rainfall over the week in Delhi, with occasional thunderstorms. No further weather alerts are in place for the capital until July 28.
 

Waterlogging disrupts traffic across NCR

 
The morning showers led to significant waterlogging and traffic congestion across key areas of Delhi and NCR. Commuters faced delays on major roads, including ITO, South Extension, NH-8, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Nehru Place, East of Kailash, Colony Road, and multiple localities in South, North, and South East Delhi.
 
Visuals from across the city showed heavy rainfall impacting early morning movement, with traffic personnel deployed at several locations to manage the disruption.

Delhi’s AQI improves post showers

 
The rainfall brought a welcome improvement in Delhi’s air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 64 at noon on July 23, categorised as ‘satisfactory’.
 
As per CPCB standards, AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, and 101–200 ‘moderate’. The rain helped reduce dust and pollutants in the air, offering temporary relief to residents. 
 

IMD issues orange alert in Maharashtra

 
In Maharashtra, Mumbai and surrounding regions continued to face heavy downpours as the monsoon intensified. The IMD issued an orange alert for Wednesday in six districts: Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar.
 
Severe waterlogging was reported in multiple low-lying areas of Mumbai, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to close the Andheri Subway as a precautionary measure.
 
Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow traffic advisories as rainfall continues in parts of Maharashtra and northern India.
                               

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

