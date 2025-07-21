Heavy rainfall hits parts of Mumbai; Andheri subway closed, flights hit

Mumbai witnessed another spell of intense overnight rainfall, resulting in waterlogging across several neighbourhoods. Among the worst affected was the Andheri subway, which was closed to traffic due to water accumulation, adding pressure to already congested western routes.
This comes after a brief pause in rainfall earlier this month, which had brought sunny skies. The fresh spell of showers have left many parts of the city struggling to cope with flooded streets and stalled traffic.
Chaos on roads, trains amid heavy downpour
Morning commuters faced significant delays, with traffic crawling along the Eastern and Western Express Highways. The closure of the Andheri subway worsened the situation in the western suburbs.
#WATCH | Heavy downpour in Mumbai affects commuters as they wade through waterlogged streets in the Andheri area of the city pic.twitter.com/QiwtqI9aK3— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025
Suburban train services remained operational but ran behind schedule.
Weather dept issues 'yellow alert'
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai. The weather department predicts continued moderate rainfall and the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph.
Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius, with similar weather anticipated over the next 24 hours.
Airlines issue advisory for travellers
Airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet issued advisories urging passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.
Travel Advisory ⛈️Heavy rain showers have settled in over #Mumbai, and the roads are feeling the impact. Several routes towards the airport are seeing slow-moving traffic due to steady downpour. If you are flying today, please plan ahead, leave a little earlier, and check…— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 21, 2025
SpiceJet warned of possible delays due to poor visibility and rainfall affecting both arrivals and departures.
Rainfall figures and tidal updates
According to figures shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday was as follows:
- Island city: 23.45 mm
- Eastern suburbs: 36.42 mm
- Western suburbs: 50.02 mm
The city experienced a high tide of 3.91 metres at 9.19 am, with another expected at 8.37 pm. A low tide of 2.28 metres was forecast around 3.03 pm.
Lake levels rise after heavy showers
While the rain has caused considerable disruption, it has also contributed to an improvement in the city’s water reserves. The BMC reported that the collective water stock across Mumbai’s seven supply reservoirs had reached 81.86 per cent of total capacity as of July 19.