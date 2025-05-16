Delhi-NCR air quality improves to 'poor', AQI drops to 298 post dust storm

Air quality in Delhi improved to the ‘poor’ category on Friday morning, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 298 at 10 am. This marked an improvement from Thursday’s ‘very poor’ category, when the AQI had worsened to 305 due to a massive dust storm, according to CPCB data.

On Friday, certain areas continued to report 'very poor' levels, with AQI readings of 352 in Anand Vihar, 322 in Ashok Vihar, and 333 in Aya Nagar, according to an ANI report.

ALSO READ: Delhi hit by dust storm, flights disrupted; heatwave to return next week A sudden spike in pollution levels was largely driven by dust-laden winds originating from western Rajasthan, which also led to higher indoor PM2.5 levels.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AAP-BJP spar over worsening air quality

The steep decline in air quality quickly turned into a political flashpoint, with the BJP and AAP engaging in a blame game. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserted that pollution had never reached such levels during its tenure, whereas the BJP accused the party of using a natural occurrence to divert attention from its governance failures.

Atishi also raised concerns over accountability, asking whether Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa would take responsibility for the deteriorating air quality.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit back strongly, calling it “unfortunate” that a former chief minister would politicise a weather-driven event. He blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for mismanagement over the past decade.

Dust storm sweeps across Delhi-NCR

ALSO READ: Delhi may curb gasoline car sales, ban gas-guzzling bikes to cut pollution A massive dust storm swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning after a sudden change in weather conditions following days of intense heat. Hazy skies were reported in areas such as Akshardham, Kartavya Path near India Gate, and several sectors in Noida, as visibility dropped sharply and daily routines were disrupted.

The dust-laden air hampered morning commutes and caused difficulties for office-goers in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida. Videos and images widely shared on social media showed major roads and prominent landmarks obscured by dust, highlighting the widespread impact on visibility and public movement.