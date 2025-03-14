Delhi-NCR commuters may soon see an end to border traffic jams, toll clogs

Delhi commuters may soon experience relief from long-standing border congestion and entry fees, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways plan to introduce significant reforms, according to a report by The Times of India.

The report outlined that the government is working on relocating toll collection points and implementing gantry-based tolling using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology. Additionally, an appeal will be made to the Supreme Court to modify regulations on the environmental compensation charge (ECC), which has been a major contributor to traffic bottlenecks at the city’s borders.

Relief for daily Delhi-NCR commuters

Currently, entering Delhi comes at a cost, either through toll charges, which stand at Rs 100 for taxi passengers, or through time lost in long queues at toll collection points run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). These delays affect thousands of commuters travelling between Delhi and neighbouring cities in the national capital region (NCR), particularly on busy corridors such as the Delhi-Gurgaon route via NH48 and the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Noida route via NH9.

To address these issues, the NHAI plans to instruct MCD to shift its toll collection booths away from the main carriageways, ensuring smoother traffic flow. Additionally, the road transport ministry, in collaboration with the Haryana government, is set to approach the Supreme Court to request a relocation of toll points and a revision of the 2015 court order mandating the collection of ECC from commercial goods vehicles.

How does ECC impact traffic congestion?

ECC, which is separate from the standard entry tax, is levied on medium and heavy vehicles at five key border points: Sirhaul (Gurgaon), Ghazipur (NH9), Badarpur (NH19), Tikri (NH10), and Kundli (N44). The congestion caused by these collection points is a major source of delays for all road users.

The ECC was originally introduced as a measure to combat air pollution in Delhi, with funds allocated to public transport projects such as the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail transit system.

Also Read

However, officials believe that with the operationalisation of the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways – designed to divert commercial traffic around Delhi – there is a strong case for revising ECC rules.

How can ANPR improve traditional tolling booths?

During a recent meeting attended by officials from the central, Delhi, and Haryana governments, a proposal was discussed to eliminate traditional toll booths in favour of ANPR-based gantry tolling, the report said.

This system uses cameras installed on overhead gantries to capture vehicle registration details, allowing automatic toll deduction from FASTag accounts. Such a system would remove the need for physical toll collection, significantly reducing waiting times for vehicles entering Delhi.

To make the transition seamless, NHAI and MCD need to synchronise their toll collection systems, as MCD currently relies on manual scanning of vehicle registration plates. Once the alignment is achieved, commercial vehicles, including taxis, will no longer be required to stop at toll plazas, ensuring smoother passage across Delhi’s borders.

What are the next steps?

The push to streamline border toll collection has received backing from key officials. To move forward, a Supreme Court petition is needed to formalise these proposals, with a focus on moving all entry fee and green tax collection points away from border crossings, including those in Faridabad and Noida.

If implemented successfully, these measures could bring long-awaited relief to millions of commuters who face daily traffic snarls at Delhi’s borders.