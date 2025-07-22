Parliamentary panel recommends RRTS link between IGI and Jewar Airports

A parliamentary panel has recommended that the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry connect the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the under-construction Jewar airport through the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors.

The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, chaired by Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, appreciated the efforts of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for ensuring multimodal integration of RRTS with other transport modes such as metro rail, railways, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs), bus depots and expressways.

In its report, the committee emphasised that Jewar Airport is expected to become a key transport hub for residents of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and nearby areas in the future. The growth of dense residential areas, employment opportunities, entertainment zones, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities along the Ghaziabad-Noida-Greater Noida corridor makes it even more crucial to connect these areas through a fast, safe, reliable, and efficient transport system like RRTS.

"The integration of RRTS will not only improve connectivity but will also enhance the ridership and financial viability of the Delhi-Meerut Corridor. It will provide much-needed connectivity to Jewar Airport, a vital node in the region's transportation network," the committee said. The panel also noted that two major transport nodes in Delhi-NCR Indira Gandhi International Airport and Jewar Airport are yet to be integrated with the RRTS network. Regarding the IGIA-RRTS integration, the committee acknowledged that earlier it had been informed the linkage would be implemented via the Delhi-SNB corridor. "However, the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for this corridor is currently being revisited by NCRTC," it said.