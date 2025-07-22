Home / India News / Parliamentary panel recommends RRTS link between IGI and Jewar Airports

Parliamentary panel recommends RRTS link between IGI and Jewar Airports

In its report, the committee emphasised that Jewar Airport is expected to become a key transport hub for residents of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and nearby areas in the future

An aerial view of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS route. The erstwhile Planning Commission had noted there would be savings of ~3,180 crore by 2035 for the economy based on assessment of the hourly value of time for commuters in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut sh
Aerial view of Delhi-Meerut RRTS route. The erstwhile Planning Commission had noted there would be savings of ~3,180 crore by 2035 for the economy based on assessment of the hourly value of time for commuters in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
A parliamentary panel has recommended that the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry connect the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the under-construction Jewar airport through the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors.

The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, chaired by Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, appreciated the efforts of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for ensuring multimodal integration of RRTS with other transport modes such as metro rail, railways, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs), bus depots and expressways.

In its report, the committee emphasised that Jewar Airport is expected to become a key transport hub for residents of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and nearby areas in the future. The growth of dense residential areas, employment opportunities, entertainment zones, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities along the Ghaziabad-Noida-Greater Noida corridor makes it even more crucial to connect these areas through a fast, safe, reliable, and efficient transport system like RRTS.

"The integration of RRTS will not only improve connectivity but will also enhance the ridership and financial viability of the Delhi-Meerut Corridor. It will provide much-needed connectivity to Jewar Airport, a vital node in the region's transportation network," the committee said.

The panel also noted that two major transport nodes in Delhi-NCR Indira Gandhi International Airport and Jewar Airport are yet to be integrated with the RRTS network. Regarding the IGIA-RRTS integration, the committee acknowledged that earlier it had been informed the linkage would be implemented via the Delhi-SNB corridor. "However, the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for this corridor is currently being revisited by NCRTC," it said.

The committee, therefore, recommended that both airports be connected to the RRTS network to boost regional connectivity and streamline passenger movement.

On the matter of public safety and comfort, the panel recommended conducting a study on the impact of vibrations from the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor on nearby structures, including residential buildings, offices, hospitals, and educational institutions. It also suggested the installation of sound barriers to minimize disturbance to residents and users of these facilities.

"The installation of sound barriers is important to prevent inconvenience to the public due to the operation of Namo Bharat trains," the committee added.

Regarding medical provisions, the committee noted that first-aid services have been established, and NCRTC has partnered with hospitals within a 10-kilometre radius of the Delhi-Meerut corridor for emergency medical support. RRTS personnel have also received training in administering CPR to address health emergencies such as strokes or cardiac arrests, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ParliamentRailways Rail Trains

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

