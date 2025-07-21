Home / India News / US retail giant Costco to set up global capability centre in India: Report

US retail giant Costco to set up global capability centre in India: Report

The centre will initially employ 1,000 people and scale up eventually

Costco
US retailer Costco Wholesale Corp | Credit: X
Reuters HYDERABAD/BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US retailer Costco Wholesale Corp will open its first global capability centre (GCC) in India in Hyderabad, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters. The centre will initially employ 1,000 people and scale up eventually, sources said. Costco did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament updates: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

MoE drafting bill to set up unified higher education body: MoS to LS

Govt seeks inputs from states, central ministries on 8th pay commission

LS passes Bill to update, simplify legal framework for shipping documents

Process to remove Justice Varma begins as RS chair admits notice

Topics :United StatesIndian investments into GCCRetail stores

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story