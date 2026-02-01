Delhi-NCR sees rain as IMD warns of storms and hail across north India

Delhi woke up to light rainfall in several areas as well as the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday morning, as a fresh western disturbance began influencing weather conditions across north India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rain marked the onset of an active weather spell, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail expected in several states through the day.

The national capital has been placed under a yellow alert, with the IMD warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places. Similar weather conditions are likely over neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

Hills brace for stronger winds and snowfall Weather activity is expected to be more intense over the western Himalayan region. Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and stronger gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, while parts of Jammu–Kashmir, and Ladakh, along with Uttarakhand, may experience thunderstorms with moderate winds. Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are also likely at isolated places in higher reaches, which could temporarily affect road connectivity and travel in vulnerable areas. Orange alert for hailstorm-prone regions The IMD has issued an orange alert for eastern Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh, where thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms are very likely at isolated locations. These conditions may pose risks to standing crops, horticulture and exposed infrastructure.