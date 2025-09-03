Home / India News / Delhi-NCR sees spike in dengue, other infectious diseases post-monsoon

Delhi-NCR sees spike in dengue, other infectious diseases post-monsoon

Dr Jatin Ahuja, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Apollo Hospital, said the rise is largely linked to seasonal changes driven by monsoon-related conditions like stagnant water and increased humidity

Mosquito, Dengue
Delhi-NCR is witnessing a spike in infectious diseases, including influenza and dengue. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
Delhi-NCR is witnessing a spike in infectious diseases, including influenza and dengue, with hospitals reporting an increase in cases over the past few weeks.

Dr Jatin Ahuja, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Apollo Hospital, said the rise is largely linked to seasonal changes driven by monsoon-related conditions like stagnant water and increased humidity.

"Over the last few weeks, we have seen a sudden surge in influenza cases...These are self-limiting diseases...Children have been advised to stay at home and stay hydrated...This is happening because of climate change...There is a surge every time it rains. It is a common outcome," he explained.

This seasonal surge leads to an increase in respiratory infections, bacterial infections such as typhoid, and mosquito-borne diseases, with authorities warning of further increases. Doctors emphasise the need for preventive measures, such as removing standing water, staying hydrated, and seeking early medical attention, to manage these illnesses.

Speaking on the rise of dengue cases, Dr Ahuja confirmed an upward trend. "Yes, dengue cases have been on a surge in the last one or two weeks. After July, we see a surge, and it usually continues until Diwali. It is better not to take painkillers and stay hydrated in case of Dengue. If needed, get tested, and you may need to get admitted," he said.

Apart from this, in view of the prevailing flood situation across parts of Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday chaired a state-level review meeting with Civil Surgeons, Principals of Government Medical Colleges, and representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Red Cross, and Chemists' Associations to assess preparedness and strengthen emergency health response in the affected areas.

"The health and well-being of our citizens is the top priority of the Punjab Government," said Dr Balbir Singh, adding that large-scale mobilisation of medical teams and emergency resources is already underway to ensure immediate care and relief.

The Minister directed Civil Surgeons to ensure that no patient is left unattended during this critical period and instructed that all government health facilities remain fully equipped and ready to admit and treat affected patients.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

