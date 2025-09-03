Solution found in interest of Marathas: Fadnavis after Jarange ends fast

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hailed activist Manoj Jarange's move to call off his 5-day fast over the Maratha quota demand, and said the government found a solution in the interest of the Maratha community.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Fadnavis said his government always focused on the Maratha community's welfare and expressed hope it will get a huge benefit from the state's decision on the quota issue.

Jarange, who began his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on August 29, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and others at Azad Maidan, marking the end of his fast. Speaking about it, CM Fadnavis said he was happy that Jarange ended his hunger strike. "I thank the deputy chief ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) as well as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee (on Maratha quota)," he said. Fadnavis said the government told protesters that the caste certificate can be given to individuals and not the community. "We have found a way out and accepted their most prominent demand to implement the Hyderabad gazetteer. We did not have any two thoughts about it. They were demanding that it should be implemented for all Marathas. But we tried to convince them that reservation is not for a group but for individuals, hence this kind of decision cannot be taken as proof is needed for that. The Hyderabad gazetteer will be of help as a proof," he said.

If their ancestors' name is found in the Hyderabad gazetteer in the Kunbi caste list, then it will benefit them and as per the rule. they will be able to get certificate and reservation, the CM said. The Maratha protesters also understood this point of view and they accepted it, he said, adding the government decided to implement the Hyderabad gazetteer wherein old records will be found. "I think the Maratha community will get a huge benefit," Fadnavis said. "We conveyed the legal issues involved in Jarange's demands to him," he added. Criticism should not deter anybody in politics, he said, adding the government worked for the welfare of the community.