Sitharaman meets Singapore PM, discusses boosting strategic partnership

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman held significant discussions with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, focusing on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance stated that the discussion centred on enhancing cooperation in critical areas, including trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity.

Both sides also expressed a firm commitment to deepen collaboration, marking a pivotal moment as India and Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The meeting was also attended by Singapore's acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, Jeffrey Siow, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Gan Siow Huang.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman met H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, in New Delhi, today. The Union Finance Minister welcomed H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong on his first Official Visit to India as the Prime Minister. Mr. Lawrence Wong's visit, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the partnership," the Ministry of Finance said in the post. "From the Singapore side, Mr. Jeffrey Siow, acting Minister for Transport & Senior Minister of State for Finance, and Ms. Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs & Trade and Industry, also joined the meeting. Discussions focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key areas of trade & investment, fintech, skilldevelopment, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity. Both sides agreed to further deepen cooperation in these domains," it added.

The Singaporean Prime Minister also took to X and highlighted the meeting with the Union Finance Minister. He also stated that discussions took place on the outcomes of the recently concluded third round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held last month. "Glad to reconnect with India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We discussed the outcomes of the recently held 3rd India-SG Ministerial Roundtable, and our interest to collaborate on cross-border data flows and capital markets," Wong stated in the post on X. The Singaporean Prime Minister is currently on a three-day official visit to the country, during which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.