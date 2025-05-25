Delhi-NCR struck by thunderstorm: IMD issues red alert, power cuts hit city

Heavy rains, thunderstorm and strong winds battered several parts of the national capital and its neighbouring regions on Sunday late night, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of severe thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 km/h.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

The alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions.

According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) will likely affect parts of the city in the next 1 to 2 hours.

The weather department urged residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions. The IMD has cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies.

Possible impacts from the thunderstorm include tree uprooting and branch breaking. Crops like bananas and papaya could suffer moderate damage, and dry tree limbs might fall due to strong winds. Dust storms may also occur in some parts of the city.

Also Read

Severe waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi after heavy rains and thunderstorm struck the national capital in the early hours of Sunday. Areas affected include Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1.

Visuals from Delhi's Minto Road show a car submerged due to severe waterlogging caused by the heavy rainfall.

The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Jhajjar, and Karnal.

Recently, on Wednesday, a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds.

The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall earlier in the evening.

Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday. Power outages were reported in Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, and Burari.

According to an official release from Tata Power DDL, to ensure public safety, the electricity supply had to be temporarily suspended in certain areas to prevent electrocution. Trees and branches fell onto power lines, damaging them.