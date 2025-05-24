Kerala on alert as container ship capsizes in Arabian Sea; rescue op on

The coast of Kerala is on high alert over a possible spill of hazardous fuel in the Arabian Sea, after a Liberia-flagged container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, capsized en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi.

Rescue operations are still ongoing as there were about 25 people on board the vessel, and 12 of them have already reached safety on liferafts. The Coast Guard is now assisting the remaining individuals.

Currently, the vessel is lying tilted in the sea near the Kerala coast, and the State Disaster Management Authority has warned the public not to touch any containers that may wash ashore, as they contain hazardous materials.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) are currently leading the rescue operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) cannot do much, as they do not have ships or boats. The Coast Guard was activated almost immediately, with two ships dispatched within two hours.

"In addition to the two ships initially deployed, the ICG may have added more resources, though it's difficult to confirm the exact numbers since they are utilizing all available assets. The vessel is located approximately 30-odd nautical miles off the south coast of Kochi," said a Centre govt official.

There are two types of fuel in question: marine gas oil (MGO) and very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO). As of three hours ago, there was no specific information about a fuel leak. Generally, although these oils are expected to leak, it can take time for leaks to occur or, in some cases, they may not leak at all, the source added.

The Coast Guard is prepared with the necessary equipment to manage a potential leak. Their first step would be to contain the oil spill by deploying barriers around the affected area, which helps contain the spill as it spreads on the surface. They also have some chemicals on hand to disperse the oil, although this technology has not been extensively tested. Ultimately, the decision on how to proceed rests with the Coast Guard due to their expertise in handling such situations, the source added.