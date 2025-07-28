Home / India News / Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms today; AQI remains satisfactory

Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms today; AQI remains satisfactory

No major alerts issued as Delhi braces for light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and cloudy skies through month-end

Delhi is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms through the end of July. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi on Monday, July 28, along with partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum around 28 degrees Celsius.
 
Neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, are also likely to experience similar weather conditions.
 

Mild, rainy weather to persist in Delhi till July-end

 
Delhi is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms through the end of July, according to the IMD. No major weather warnings have been issued for the capital. 
 
Overcast skies are expected to keep daytime temperatures moderate, though humidity may vary depending on the intensity and timing of rainfall. 
 

Delhi's air quality offers some relief

 
Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 64 at 8 am on July 28, improving from a 24-hour average of 85 the previous day. Neighbouring cities also reported relatively better air, with AQIs of 97 in Noida, 126 in Greater Noida, and 104 in Ghaziabad.
 
As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 
 

Heavy rain alert in other states

 
Meanwhile, IMD has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday in several parts of the country. Affected states include east Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and western Uttar Pradesh.
 
Isolated heavy showers are also likely in areas such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, West Bengal, Sikkim, and west Rajasthan.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

