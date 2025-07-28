Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms today; AQI remains satisfactory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi on Monday, July 28, along with partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum around 28 degrees Celsius.

Neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, are also likely to experience similar weather conditions.

Mild, rainy weather to persist in Delhi till July-end

Delhi is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms through the end of July, according to the IMD. No major weather warnings have been issued for the capital.

ALSO READ: Delhi battles humidity as rain relief fades; alerts in Maharashtra, MP Overcast skies are expected to keep daytime temperatures moderate, though humidity may vary depending on the intensity and timing of rainfall. Delhi's air quality offers some relief Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 64 at 8 am on July 28, improving from a 24-hour average of 85 the previous day. Neighbouring cities also reported relatively better air, with AQIs of 97 in Noida, 126 in Greater Noida, and 104 in Ghaziabad.