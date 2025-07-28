UP CM expresses grief over Barabanki stampede, announces aid of ₹5 lakh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of five lakh for the bereaved families following the electrocution incident of Barabanki, which happened at 2 am today.

The UP CM also directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations.

His Office X account also shared a post that said the CM expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the unfortunate accident in Barabanki's temple.

The post read, "Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an unfortunate accident at the Shri Avsaneshwar Mahadev Temple premises in Barabanki district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased."

"Maharaj Ji has directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations. Maharaj Ji has prayed to Lord Mahadev, the Supreme Deity, to grant salvation to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured," the post further added. Two people have died and over 30 others injured in a stampede-like situation after an electric wire fell on a tin shed, causing many people to come in contact with the live wire at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki early on Monday morning.

The incident happened at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple at 2:30 am, where devotees had lined up for darshan on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan. Those injured people were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Haidergarh and Trivediganj. "The incident happened in the Awsaneshwar temple at around 2-2.30 am. Some people came in contact with electric wires, which caused panic. A total of 29 people were brought to the Community Health Centre in Haidergarh. One of them was referred to the district hospital. His condition is out of danger. Nine people were taken to the community health centre Trivediganj, out of which two were brought dead and the remaining seven are out of danger," Chief Medical Officer Awadhesh Prasad said.

"There were six more injured, who were taken to the community health centre... All have been discharged," he added. District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya reached the temple premises along with senior officers. DM Tripathi said, "Devotees came to Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple to offer prayers on Monday of the 'saavan' month. The electric wire broke and fell on the shed. Around 19 people were injured by electric shocks. The injured were taken to Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Centre. Two people are in a critical situation and have been referred to the District Hospital...The law and order situation is normal here."

Some monkeys jumped onto the overhead electric wires, causing them to fall onto the tin shed. Some of those injured were taken to the Trivediganj Community Health Centre, while a few others were referred to a higher medical facility due to their critical condition. On Sunday, a stampede took place at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, claiming the lives of eight people and leaving 30 others injured. The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, when a large crowd of devotees was climbing nearly 800 steps to reach the hilltop shrine, according to officials. Upon receiving the information, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire brigade arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.