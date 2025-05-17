Noida society ravaged by storm: Shop flies off, high-rise windows collapse

A sudden heavy dust storm hit Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, causing widespread damage across Noida and surrounding areas. Residents witnessed scenes of destruction as windows shattered, doors collapsed, and air conditioner units were torn from their mounts due to the gusty winds in JP Aman Society in Sector 151.

A video widely circulated on social media captured the storm’s severity, showing a shop near the society being blown away “like a house of cards” in the high-speed winds. The clip, shot by local residents, shows near-zero visibility due to dense dust clouds before the shop structure is uprooted entirely.

In the society, several residential buildings suffered extensive damage. Parked vehicles were hit by falling debris and tree branches, while entry gates were reportedly torn off. Residents also reported that heavy AC units crashed down from building exteriors.

The storm extended its impact to Greater Noida’s Jewar area, where trees and electricity poles were uprooted in villages like Salarpur, Atta Gujran, Kanarsi, Junedpur, and Bilaspur. Multiple areas experienced power outages, and traffic disruptions were reported along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway until emergency teams cleared the roads.

While the sudden storm brought brief relief from the heat, it failed to improve the region’s air quality. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds reached 40–50 km/h, with light rainfall recorded across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 278 — still in the ‘poor’ category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan, citing meteorological conditions as a barrier to expected air quality improvement.

Wazirpur recorded the highest PM10 concentration at 847 µg/m³, over eight times the safe limit. Anand Vihar, Rohini, and Bawana also reported severe pollution levels.

Delhi’s power demand hits seasonal peak

Despite cooler temperatures, Delhi recorded its highest peak power demand of the summer at 6,867 Mw on Friday afternoon, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre. Officials expect this figure to exceed 9,000 MW in the coming weeks, surpassing last year’s record of 8,656 MW.

More rain forecast in coming days

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and strong winds for Saturday, with further relief expected from May 19 to 22. Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 25°C and 38°C, with rain likely to gradually reduce both heat and pollution levels.

Rainfall recorded in different areas of Delhi:

- Ayanagar: 7.2 mm

- Ridge: 3 mm

- Pusa: 2.5 mm

- Pitampura: 2 mm

- Lodi Road: 1.3 mm

- Safdarjung: 1.4 mm

- Najafgarh, Narela: 1 mm

- Palam: 0.3 mm

Meanwhile, officials have urged caution as strong surface winds and further weather disturbances are expected through the weekend.