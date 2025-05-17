India's anti-terror message goes global, Shashi Tharoor to lead 7-MP team

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who recently came under criticism from within his own party for praising the Centre’s handling of Operation Sindoor, has been selected to lead a high-profile all-party delegation to key global capitals. The delegation will carry India's united message of zero-tolerance against terrorism in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan.

The government on Saturday announced that Tharoor and six other MPs — including leaders from both the Opposition and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — will be part of this major diplomatic outreach. This move follows Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border offensive launched after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X. He added that the seven delegates will soon visit key partner nations with India’s “shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism”.

Rijiju also described the initiative as “a powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences.”

Tharoor, a former diplomat and seasoned parliamentarian, expressed his appreciation for the government’s decision.

“I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!,” he said in a post on X.

Alongside Tharoor, the other delegation leaders include DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule from the Opposition. From the NDA, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde have been named.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, these delegations will engage with members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other key international forums.

“They will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Ministry said in an official statement.

"They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism," it added.

Broad representation across parties

The initiative features representation from a wide political spectrum. Sources also told NDTV that BJP leaders including Nishikant Dubey, Bansuri Swaraj, Anurag Thakur, MJ Akbar, Samik Bhattacharya, Daggubati Purandeswari, and SS Ahluwalia are also expected to be part of the larger diplomatic effort.

From other parties, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Manish Tewari, Democratic Progressive Azad Party's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, BJD's Sasmit Patra, AAP's Vikramjeet Sawhney, and CPI(M)'s John Brittas are also likely to join. These leaders will reportedly travel to various countries over a 10-day period.

Operation Sindoor and rising tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead. Investigations linked the attack to terror outfits operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying nine terror camps of groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed.

Following these operations, Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting western India, which were intercepted by Indian defence systems. India responded with precision strikes on military targets deep within Pakistani territory.